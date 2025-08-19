Bolton: Focus on captaining strategies for FedExCup finale at TOUR Championship

Justin Rose ... His FedExCup title in 2018 helped trigger the advent of Starting Strokes because he finished T4 in the TOUR Championship that year. But while that’s among a series of strong performances at East Lake, he’s one of only two in the field (Scheffler) with a chance to win multiple tournaments in the same FedExCup Playoffs. In the first 18 editions, it happened a whopping dozen times.

Cameron Young ... Has momentum, but the bonus is how red-hot form can be sustained during the postseason. Among the hottest performers anywhere right now with a breakthrough win, a solo fifth and a solo 11th in his last three starts.

J.J. Spaun ... One of seven first-timers at East Lake in the field, each of whom is seeking to become the first in 12 years to finish as low aggregate no matter the format. He splits the difference between inexperience and a career year that has him positioned third in the FedExCup. Conservative frontrunners (like me) don’t need to reach for him on a track that has rewarded experience.

Collin Morikawa ... If he feeds off last year’s runner-up finish, then it’ll probably be a coincidence. There’s a narrative that he could be just happy to be here, but that defies any professional athlete’s competitive drive. Juxtaposed is the earned opportunity to have an even shot out of the gate to finish a wacky year clutching the FedExCup trophy.

Justin Thomas ... Proven to be hot and cold way too often for our liking, but still has a win and a trio of runner-up finishes this year. His record at East Lake is among the best in the field. In just his last four appearances and ignoring Starting Strokes, he’s scored 11-under and 14-under twice each. A horse for the course.

Shane Lowry ... The ultimate hired gun because of his firepower, except that he hasn’t shown much of that lately. When he does, he’s a fantasy cornerstone with very little baggage, but you need the win, so he’s a long shot. Still, en route to a 13-under in his debut last year, he was consistently strong throughout his bag, but especially with his putter, which has been his weakness.