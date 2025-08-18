PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harris English betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Harris English of the United States plays a second shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off in Atlanta, Georgia from Aug. 21-24, 2025. English looks to improve upon his T18 finish from his last appearance in 2021.

    Latest odds for English at the TOUR Championship.

    English's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T1866-69-75-68-6
    2020T1270-69-69-67-9

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2230.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0170.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0100.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.3880.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6390.506

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.96% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

