Harris English betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Harris English of the United States plays a second shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off in Atlanta, Georgia from Aug. 21-24, 2025. English looks to improve upon his T18 finish from his last appearance in 2021.
Latest odds for English at the TOUR Championship.
English's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T18
|66-69-75-68
|-6
|2020
|T12
|70-69-69-67
|-9
At the TOUR Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 6-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.223
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.017
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.010
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.388
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.639
|0.506
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.96% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.