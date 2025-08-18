PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a second shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Shane Lowry returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the TOUR Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-69-65-68-16

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.138-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7810.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.070-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.188-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.800-0.562

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.781 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Lowry is sporting a 0.138 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry is delivering a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

