Shane Lowry betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a second shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
Latest odds for Lowry at the TOUR Championship.
Lowry's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-69-65-68
|-16
At the TOUR Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.138
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.781
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.070
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.188
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|-0.562
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.781 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Lowry is sporting a 0.138 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry is delivering a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.