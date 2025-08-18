PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 09: Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off Aug. 21-24, 2025. Straka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Straka at the TOUR Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2768-70-71-73-3
    2023T1466-71-65-69-9
    2022T768-68-64-68-16

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice, top 10 three times, and top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3070.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.780-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0640.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3620.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3850.513

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.780 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.92% of the time.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

