4H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 21st at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the TOUR Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2169-74-71-68-8
    2023T963-67-70-73-10

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3480.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.259-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4410.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0710.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9760.614

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.91%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

