Keegan Bradley betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 21st at 8-under.
Latest odds for Bradley at the TOUR Championship.
Bradley's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|69-74-71-68
|-8
|2023
|T9
|63-67-70-73
|-10
At the TOUR Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.348
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.259
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.441
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.071
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.976
|0.614
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.91%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
