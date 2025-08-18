PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 23rd at 4-under par.

    Latest odds for Harman at the TOUR Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20232368-70-70-72-4
    2022T2168-70-68-67-8

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0160.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.023-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1660.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0560.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2160.406

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman is sporting a -0.023 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.55% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    TOUR Championship

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW