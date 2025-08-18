Brian Harman betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 23rd at 4-under par.
Latest odds for Harman at the TOUR Championship.
Harman's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|23
|68-70-70-72
|-4
|2022
|T21
|68-70-68-67
|-8
At the TOUR Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.016
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.023
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.166
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.056
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.216
|0.406
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman is sporting a -0.023 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
