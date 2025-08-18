PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners betting profile: TOUR Championship

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 26th with a score of 1-under.

    Latest odds for Conners at the TOUR Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20232670-71-66-74-1
    20222674-66-71-67-3
    2021T2267-72-70-69-3

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3790.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2910.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.128-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1040.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6460.216

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.291 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

