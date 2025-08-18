Corey Conners betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 26th with a score of 1-under.
Latest odds for Conners at the TOUR Championship.
Conners' recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|26
|70-71-66-74
|-1
|2022
|26
|74-66-71-67
|-3
|2021
|T22
|67-72-70-69
|-3
At the TOUR Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.379
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.291
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.128
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.104
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.646
|0.216
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.291 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
