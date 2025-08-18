Corey Conners betting profile: TOUR Championship

Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.

Conners has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.