Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship

Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.847 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.