Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off Aug. 21-24, 2025. Morikawa looks to improve upon his runner-up finish from last year's tournament where he shot 26-under.
Latest odds for Morikawa at the TOUR Championship.
Morikawa's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-26
|2023
|T6
|61-64-73-72
|-11
|2022
|T21
|66-69-65-73
|-8
|2021
|T26
|70-73-68-72
|E
|2020
|6
|71-65-67-69
|-13
At the TOUR Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 26-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for Eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.478
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.847
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.060
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.275
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.990
|0.371
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.847 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Morikawa ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.990 average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
