2H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off Aug. 21-24, 2025. Morikawa looks to improve upon his runner-up finish from last year's tournament where he shot 26-under.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the TOUR Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024266-63-67-66-26
    2023T661-64-73-72-11
    2022T2166-69-65-73-8
    2021T2670-73-68-72E
    2020671-65-67-69-13

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 26-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for Eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.4780.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8470.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.060-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.275-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.9900.371

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.847 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Morikawa ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.990 average this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

