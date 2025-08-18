Justin Thomas betting profile: TOUR Championship

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.465 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.08% of the time.