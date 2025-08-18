PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Justin Thomas returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the TOUR Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1466-69-70-65-14
    2022T567-68-63-68-17
    2021467-67-65-70-15
    2020T266-71-66-66-18

    At the TOUR Championship

    
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0790.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4650.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2110.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3690.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1230.569

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.465 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.08% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

