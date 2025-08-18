Justin Thomas betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
Latest odds for Thomas at the TOUR Championship.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|2022
|T5
|67-68-63-68
|-17
|2021
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|2020
|T2
|66-71-66-66
|-18
At the TOUR Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.079
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.465
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.211
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.369
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.123
|0.569
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.465 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
