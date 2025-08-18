Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 09: Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 9, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 16th at 12-under.
Latest odds for Åberg at the TOUR Championship.
Åberg's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-12
At the TOUR Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.521
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.167
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.172
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.056
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.573
|0.846
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg is sporting a 0.167 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg is delivering a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
