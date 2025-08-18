PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 09: Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 9, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Ludvig Åberg returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 16th at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the TOUR Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20241671-68-68-70-12

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5210.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1670.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.172-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0560.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5730.846

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg is sporting a 0.167 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg is delivering a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.59% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

