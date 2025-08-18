Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Hovland looks to recapture his winning form from 2023, when he claimed victory at this prestigious event.
Hovland's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-71-65-66
|-15
|2023
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|2022
|T15
|71-68-67-65
|-11
|2021
|T5
|66-68-70-65
|-14
|2020
|T20
|69-69-68-70
|-4
At the TOUR Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 27-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.089
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.993
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.143
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.075
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.865
|1.182
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.993 this season, ranking second on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Hovland has hit 67.30% of greens, ranking 61st on TOUR.
- Hovland's average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- In terms of scoring, Hovland ranks 18th in Par Breakers at 23.77% and 128th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.21%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
