Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship

Hovland has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.

Hovland has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.