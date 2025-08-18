PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Hovland looks to recapture his winning form from 2023, when he claimed victory at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the TOUR Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-71-65-66-15
    2023168-64-66-63-27
    2022T1571-68-67-65-11
    2021T566-68-70-65-14
    2020T2069-69-68-70-4

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 27-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.089-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9930.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1430.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0750.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8651.182

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.993 this season, ranking second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Hovland has hit 67.30% of greens, ranking 61st on TOUR.
    • Hovland's average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
    • In terms of scoring, Hovland ranks 18th in Par Breakers at 23.77% and 128th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.21%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

