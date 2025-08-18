PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the TOUR Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T970-70-68-67-16
    2022T1170-66-63-70-13
    2021T2677-65-69-70E
    2020T1570-70-67-70-7

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.171-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5761.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4930.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0700.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9691.018

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.576 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    TOUR Championship

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW