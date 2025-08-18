Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the TOUR Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-70-68-67
|-16
|2022
|T11
|70-66-63-70
|-13
|2021
|T26
|77-65-69-70
|E
|2020
|T15
|70-70-67-70
|-7
At the TOUR Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.171
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.576
|1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.493
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.070
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.969
|1.018
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.576 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.