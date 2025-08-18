Harry Hall betting profile: TOUR Championship

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.005 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.910 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.74% of the time.