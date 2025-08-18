PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall is set to make his debut at the TOUR Championship, taking place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. The tournament boasts a substantial purse of $40 million.

    Latest odds for Hall at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 6th with a score of 8-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.050-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.005-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3790.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9101.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2341.288

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.005 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.910 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.74% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

