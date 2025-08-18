Harry Hall betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Harry Hall is set to make his debut at the TOUR Championship, taking place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. The tournament boasts a substantial purse of $40 million.
Latest odds for Hall at the TOUR Championship.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 6th with a score of 8-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.050
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.005
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.379
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.910
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.234
|1.288
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.005 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.910 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
