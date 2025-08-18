Sungjae Im betting profile: TOUR Championship

Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im has sported a -0.973 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.