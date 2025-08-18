Sungjae Im betting profile: TOUR Championship
Sungjae Im returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Im aims to improve upon his seventh-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 18-under par.
Latest odds for Im at the TOUR Championship.
Im's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-18
|2023
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-3
|2022
|T2
|67-65-66-66
|-20
|2021
|T20
|71-70-70-68
|-4
|2020
|11
|68-64-72-70
|-10
At the TOUR Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.346
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.973
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.583
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.108
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.064
|0.278
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im has sported a -0.973 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Im ranks second in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.583 average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
