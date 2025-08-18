Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: TOUR Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.