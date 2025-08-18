PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will make his debut at the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0610.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.041-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0760.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4960.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4700.469

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

