Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will make his debut at the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Bridgeman at the TOUR Championship.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.061
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.041
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.076
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.496
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.470
|0.469
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
