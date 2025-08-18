PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the TOUR Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1769-71-71-64-11

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.204-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.370-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0850.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2800.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9390.100

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.370 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 44th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 18, 2025

    Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    TOUR Championship

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW