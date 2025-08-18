Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th at 11-under.
Latest odds for MacIntyre at the TOUR Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|69-71-71-64
|-11
At the TOUR Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.204
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.370
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.085
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.280
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.939
|0.100
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.370 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 44th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
