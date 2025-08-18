Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

MacIntyre has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.