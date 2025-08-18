PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun is set to compete in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Spaun's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2990.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7580.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0210.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1060.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1851.695

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.758 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.35% places him 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has posted a 0.299 mark (38th on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards (62nd).
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.99 ranks 93rd.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.56% ranks 33rd on TOUR, while he breaks par 22.43% of the time, good for 56th place.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

