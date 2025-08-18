PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Justin Rose of England and caddie Mark Fulcher prepare to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks Rose's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rose at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Rose's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.244-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2390.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0420.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1770.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1301.160

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.244 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.239 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

