Justin Rose betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Justin Rose of England and caddie Mark Fulcher prepare to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks Rose's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Rose at the TOUR Championship.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Rose's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.244
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.239
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.042
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.177
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.130
|1.160
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.244 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.239 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
