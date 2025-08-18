PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Nick Taylor of Canada plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)



    Nick Taylor returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished 25th at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the TOUR Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20232571-67-69-72-2

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0300.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5070.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0720.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1540.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7030.784

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.507 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.93% ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Taylor sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with an average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

