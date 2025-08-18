Nick Taylor betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Nick Taylor of Canada plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished 25th at 2-under par.
Latest odds for Taylor at the TOUR Championship.
Taylor's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-2
At the TOUR Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.030
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.507
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.072
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.154
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.703
|0.784
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.507 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.93% ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Taylor sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with an average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
