Maverick McNealy betting profile: TOUR Championship
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy is set to compete in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks McNealy's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is McNealy's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.231
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.289
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.084
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.372
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.809
|0.324
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.289 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
