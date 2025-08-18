PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy is set to compete in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks McNealy's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is McNealy's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2310.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.289-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.084-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3720.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8090.324

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.289 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

