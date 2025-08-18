Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 21-24, 2025. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
Latest odds for McIlroy at the TOUR Championship.
McIlroy's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-69-68-66
|-16
|2023
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-14
|2022
|1
|67-67-63-66
|-21
|2021
|T14
|68-66-74-67
|-7
|2020
|T8
|64-71-70-67
|-11
At the TOUR Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.654
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.172
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.145
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.766
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.736
|1.106
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy is delivering a 0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
