3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 21-24, 2025. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the TOUR Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-69-68-66-16
    2023470-67-71-65-14
    2022167-67-63-66-21
    2021T1468-66-74-67-7
    2020T864-71-70-67-11

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6540.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.172-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1450.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7660.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.7361.106

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy is delivering a 0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.69% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

