3H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 26th at 5-under par.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the TOUR Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20242670-69-71-71-5

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0250.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6000.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.260-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.293-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6570.609

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.600 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.03% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

