Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 26th at 5-under par.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the TOUR Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-5
At the TOUR Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.025
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.600
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.260
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.293
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.657
|0.609
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.600 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
