2026 TOUR Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
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Golf is Hard | TOUR Championship
The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia this week for the 2026 TOUR Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Aug. 27-30, 2026
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 70 / 7,440 yards
- Purse: $40.0 million
- Previous winner: Tommy Fleetwood
Betting profiles for the 2026 TOUR Championship
- Ludvig Åberg - Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia - Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman - Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns - Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay - Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark - Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Fitzpatrick - Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick - Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard - Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup - Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley - Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland - Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim - Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim - Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee - Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre - Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama - Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy - Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa - Click here for player betting preview.
- Kristoffer Reitan - Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Rose - Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele - Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler - Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott - Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley - Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun - Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland - Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young - Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.