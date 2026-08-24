Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Sam Burns sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship
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Sam Burns finished tied for seventh at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on his consistent record at this season-ending event.
Burns' recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|2024
|T12
|67-68-68-70
|-15
|2023
|T9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|2022
|24
|69-74-67-68
|-7
|2021
|T18
|71-70-69-68
|-6
At the TOUR Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 13-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|71-67-68-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-70-62-73
|-8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|3
|73-62-65-72
|-8
|350.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-66-66-67
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|2
|71-68-71-67
|-3
|500.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-67-69-71
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top-five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.111
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.412
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.136
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.630
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.017
|1.219
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Burns ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,078 points this season and 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.81%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.