Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

Burns has finished in the top-five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.

Burns has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Burns has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.