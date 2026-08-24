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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship

Sam Burns sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship

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Sam Burns finished tied for seventh at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on his consistent record at this season-ending event.

Latest odds for Burns at the TOUR Championship.

Burns' recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T767-66-68-66-13
2024T1267-68-68-70-15
2023T966-66-71-67-10
20222469-74-67-68-7
2021T1871-70-69-68-6

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Burns' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Burns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2871-67-68-71-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-70-62-73-8--
July 19, 2026The Open Championship373-62-65-72-8350.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1266-66-66-67-15115.000
June 21, 2026U.S. Open271-68-71-67-3500.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-67-69-71-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT469-69-71-69-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023

Burns' recent performances

  • Burns has finished in the top-five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.
  • Burns has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has averaged 1.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.111-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4120.986
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.136-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6300.465
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0171.219

Burns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
  • Burns ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,078 points this season and 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.81%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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