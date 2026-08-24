Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Chris Gotterup gets up-and-down from 104 yards for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 10th at 12-under at East Lake Golf Club last year. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Gotterup's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
At the TOUR Championship
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T4
|64-67-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|70-68-72-67
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|1
|66-68-68-62
|-20
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|71-65-63-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|75-69-73-71
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has one victory, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.556
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.247
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.009
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.352
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.163
|0.835
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
- Gotterup ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,254 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02% (29th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.