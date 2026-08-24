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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup gets up-and-down from 104 yards for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

Chris Gotterup gets up-and-down from 104 yards for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 10th at 12-under at East Lake Golf Club last year. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Gotterup at the TOUR Championship.

Gotterup's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1070-63-69-66-12

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gotterup's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT464-67-68-69-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3066-70-69-73-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-73+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1870-68-72-67-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1168-65-66-71-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic166-68-68-62-20500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3071-65-63-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4375-69-73-71+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2774-74-70-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.000

Gotterup's recent performances

  • Gotterup has one victory, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
  • Gotterup has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gotterup has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5560.464
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2470.057
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0090.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3520.212
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1630.835

Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
  • Gotterup ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,254 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02% (29th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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