Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship

Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.