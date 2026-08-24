Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over Rory McIlroy to win FedExCup

For the fifth consecutive season, Scheffler (+350) arrives at East Lake as the FedExCup points leader and oddsmakers’ favorite. With another victory this week, the 2024 FedExCup champion would join Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) and Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019, and 2022) as the only multiple FedExCup champions. A 21-time winner over the last five years, the world No. 1 kicked off the FedExCup Playoffs by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship, his second victory of the season. Only three players have more wins this season. He’ll look to rebound from a T12 at the BMW Championship, where he was slowed by hand, foot and mouth disease en route to his worst finish since the Memorial in early June. Making his seventh appearance at East Lake, he earned five top-10 paydays in his previous six visits and produced a scoring average of 67.71.