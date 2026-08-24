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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia's 165-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

Akshay Bhatia's 165-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Bhatia at the TOUR Championship.

Bhatia's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1366-67-69-68-10
20242670-69-71-71-5

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bhatia's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1267-68-70-68-7--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship6872-72-73-76+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT566-62-67-67-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1770-70-73-70+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969

Bhatia's recent performances

  • Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
  • Bhatia has an average of -0.875 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bhatia has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.394-0.875
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3450.348
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2470.215
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5030.077
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.702-0.236

Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.345 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
  • Bhatia ranks 14th with 1,723 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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