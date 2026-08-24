Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Akshay Bhatia's 165-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship
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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|2024
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-5
At the TOUR Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-68-70-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|72-72-73-76
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|66-62-67-67
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|70-70-73-70
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-71-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.875 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.394
|-0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.345
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.247
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.503
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.702
|-0.236
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.345 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
- Bhatia ranks 14th with 1,723 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.