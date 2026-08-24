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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley sinks 21-foot putt for birdie at BMW Championship

Alex Smalley sinks 21-foot putt for birdie at BMW Championship

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Alex Smalley has not competed in the TOUR Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Smalley at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • This is Smalley's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1669-68-70-67-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2468-68-72-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT767-64-65-70-1480.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5367-73-67-74+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4771-66-71-64-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Smalley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Smalley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Smalley has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.0950.112
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4230.540
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0340.179
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.209-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7620.726

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.423 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
  • Smalley accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points (25th) and maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.03% (30th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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