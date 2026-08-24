Alex Smalley betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Alex Smalley sinks 21-foot putt for birdie at BMW Championship
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Alex Smalley has not competed in the TOUR Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Smalley's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|68-68-72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|67-64-65-70
|-14
|80.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|67-73-67-74
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|71-66-71-64
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.095
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.423
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.034
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.209
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.762
|0.726
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.423 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
- Smalley accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points (25th) and maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.03% (30th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.