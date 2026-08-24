Xander Schauffele betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Xander Schauffele hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship
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Xander Schauffele has posted four consecutive top-five finishes at the TOUR Championship, including a runner-up result in 2023. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 looking to capture his first TOUR Championship title.
Schauffele's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|70-64-71-68
|-19
|2023
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-22
|2022
|4
|66-63-70-69
|-18
|2021
|T5
|68-69-67-64
|-14
At the TOUR Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 22-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T26
|70-66-71-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|67-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|2
|66-66-67-65
|-16
|300.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.548
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.309
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.003
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.199
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.054
|0.786
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 (13th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Schauffele sported a 0.309 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Schauffele accumulated 1,780 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranked 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.