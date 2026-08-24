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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship

Xander Schauffele hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship

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Xander Schauffele has posted four consecutive top-five finishes at the TOUR Championship, including a runner-up result in 2023. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 looking to capture his first TOUR Championship title.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the TOUR Championship.

Schauffele's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T470-64-71-68-19
2023267-64-68-62-22
2022466-63-70-69-18
2021T568-69-67-64-14

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 22-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2670-66-71-69-4--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT767-72-68-67-6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic266-66-67-65-16300.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-66-71-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-69-68-69-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5480.485
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3090.309
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.003-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1990.141
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0540.786

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 (13th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Schauffele sported a 0.309 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
  • Schauffele accumulated 1,780 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranked 11th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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