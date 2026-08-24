Gary Woodland betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Gary Woodland drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship
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Gary Woodland returns to the PGA TOUR playoffs at the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30. Tommy Fleetwood defends his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Woodland's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T4
|64-65-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|66-71-70-74
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|64-71-67-65
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|71
|69-70-74-72
|+5
|5.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|212.500
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|72-74-76-70
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.500
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.610
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.142
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.284
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.152
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.621
|-0.007
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.610 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Woodland ranks 27th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,238 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.