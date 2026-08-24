Gary Woodland betting profile: TOUR Championship

Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.610 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.