PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
21D AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Gary Woodland drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Gary Woodland returns to the PGA TOUR playoffs at the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30. Tommy Fleetwood defends his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Woodland at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • This is Woodland's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Woodland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT464-65-70-69-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4266-71-70-74+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1064-71-67-65-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7169-70-74-72+55.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT767-73-73-68+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3672-74-76-70+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT665-69-69-67-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500

Woodland's recent performances

  • Woodland has four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
  • Woodland has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Woodland has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6100.273
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1420.179
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.284-0.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.152-0.356
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.621-0.007

Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.610 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
  • Woodland ranks 27th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,238 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
21D AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21D AGO
Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21D AGO
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW