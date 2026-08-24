Justin Rose betting profile: TOUR Championship

Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (93rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rose sported a 0.517 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.