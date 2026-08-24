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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at BMW Championship

Justin Rose sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at BMW Championship

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Justin Rose finished tied for 21st at seven-under in last year's TOUR Championship. He'll return to East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 for the 2026 TOUR Championship, looking to improve on his performance from the previous year.

Latest odds for Rose at the TOUR Championship.

Rose's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2169-70-69-65-7

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Rose's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Rose's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2269-67-73-66-5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3973-70-73-64E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2565-66-67-70-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-70-73-68+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1269-76-68-71-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375

Rose's recent performances

  • Rose has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of three-under.
  • Rose has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rose has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.0190.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5170.501
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.082-0.175
Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0350.197
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4520.577

Rose's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (93rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rose sported a 0.517 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
  • Rose accumulated 1,333 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 24th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.452 ranked 51st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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