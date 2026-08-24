Justin Rose betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Justin Rose sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at BMW Championship
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Justin Rose finished tied for 21st at seven-under in last year's TOUR Championship. He'll return to East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 for the 2026 TOUR Championship, looking to improve on his performance from the previous year.
Rose's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
At the TOUR Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T22
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T39
|73-70-73-64
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|65-66-67-70
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-70-73-68
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|69-76-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of three-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.019
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.517
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.082
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.035
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.452
|0.577
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (93rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rose sported a 0.517 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Rose accumulated 1,333 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 24th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.452 ranked 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.