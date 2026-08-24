Running with Rick: East Lake bona fides separate TOUR Championship contenders

First and foremost, this course rewards long hitters. At 7,440 yards as a par 70, there is really no way around it. Bombing it off the tee is a big advantage, as club speed will come in handy in a variety of ways. Hitting long drives is just one half of the equation, as club speed is also highly correlated with success out of the thick rough that will be ever-present this week. From a purely statistical perspective, there is only one other course on the PGA TOUR schedule where high club speed is more strongly correlated with success than it is here at East Lake.