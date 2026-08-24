Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: TOUR Championship

Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.