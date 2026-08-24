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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman's 114-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship

Jacob Bridgeman's 114-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship

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Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 27th at even par in last year's TOUR Championship. He returns to East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 looking to improve on his 2025 performance in this season-ending event.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the TOUR Championship.

Bridgeman's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2767-67-75-71E

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of even par.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship966-72-66-67-9--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3069-70-68-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-68-931.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-69-68-71-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2667-70-68-67-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4770-70-66-66-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0870.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2630.139
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.115-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7040.658
Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9400.823

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
  • Bridgeman accumulated 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th) and ranked 15th with a 0.940 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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