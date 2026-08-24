Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman's 114-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 27th at even par in last year's TOUR Championship. He returns to East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 looking to improve on his 2025 performance in this season-ending event.
Bridgeman's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
At the TOUR Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of even par.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|9
|66-72-66-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|69-70-68-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished ninth with a score of 9-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.087
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.263
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.115
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.704
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.940
|0.823
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
- Bridgeman accumulated 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th) and ranked 15th with a 0.940 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.