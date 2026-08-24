Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Russell Henley finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on capturing his first TOUR Championship title in 2026.
Henley's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|2024
|T4
|67-71-67-62
|-19
|2023
|T14
|65-71-72-66
|-9
At the TOUR Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-66-70-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|67-67-67-69
|-10
|40.083
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|70-71-68-66
|-5
|156.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-70-65-64
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-73-80-71
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-76-71-68
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P1
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has one victory and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.251
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.209
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.090
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.532
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.903
|0.782
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Henley accumulated 1,706 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.02% ranked eighth this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.