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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship

Russell Henley sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship

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Russell Henley finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on capturing his first TOUR Championship title in 2026.

Latest odds for Henley at the TOUR Championship.

Henley's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T261-66-69-69-15
2024T467-71-67-62-19
2023T1465-71-72-66-9

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Henley's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Henley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1267-66-70-70-7--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3071-70-67-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2067-67-67-69-1040.083
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT970-71-68-66-5156.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1266-70-65-64-15115.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-73-80-71+146.875
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-76-71-68-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP166-66-69-67-12500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750

Henley's recent performances

  • Henley has one victory and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Henley has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Henley has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2510.227
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2090.016
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.090-0.420
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5320.959
Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9030.782

Henley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
  • Henley accumulated 1,706 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th on TOUR.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.02% ranked eighth this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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