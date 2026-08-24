Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Cantlay has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 14-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.