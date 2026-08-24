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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay's 185-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay's 185-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

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Patrick Cantlay finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Cantlay at the TOUR Championship.

Cantlay's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T264-66-64-71-15
2024T1769-70-71-67-11
2023569-68-68-66-13
2022T770-66-66-70-16
2021167-66-67-69-21

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 21-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship267-65-66-68-14--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1269-66-70-70-5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT864-66-70-68-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-71-68-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-74-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1465-66-64-71-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Cantlay has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 14-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 1.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3370.102
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6371.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2430.284
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.084-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1321.286

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.637 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Cantlay delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
  • Cantlay ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.07% and 35th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
  • He ranked 42nd with 932 FedExCup Regular Season points and 10th with a 1.132 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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