Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Patrick Cantlay's 185-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship
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Patrick Cantlay finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|2024
|T17
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|2023
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|2022
|T7
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|2021
|1
|67-66-67-69
|-21
At the TOUR Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 21-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|2
|67-65-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-70-68
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|65-66-64-71
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Cantlay has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 14-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.337
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.637
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.243
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.084
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.132
|1.286
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.637 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cantlay delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Cantlay ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.07% and 35th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
- He ranked 42nd with 932 FedExCup Regular Season points and 10th with a 1.132 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.