Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship

Young has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.

Young has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.