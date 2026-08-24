Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Cameron Young sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship
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Cameron Young finished tied for fourth at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Young's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|2022
|19
|67-67-70-69
|-10
At the TOUR Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T37
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T39
|69-69-72-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-72-67
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-61-68-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|72-71-66-63
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-70-73-73
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-74-76-73
|+8
|15.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Young has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.524
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.402
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.251
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.221
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.957
|0.214
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.402 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Young ranked third with 3,161 FedExCup Regular Season points and 13th with a 0.957 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- He ranked 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38% and 31st by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.