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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Cameron Young sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

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Cameron Young finished tied for fourth at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Young at the TOUR Championship.

Young's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T467-62-71-66-14
20221967-67-70-69-10

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Young's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3771-65-69-74-1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3969-69-72-70E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-72-67-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT869-61-68-70-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open Championship267-67-73-64-9500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4772-71-66-63-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-70-73-73+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-74-76-73+815.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-67-72-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333

Young's recent performances

  • Young has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
  • Young has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5240.356
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4020.275
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2510.274
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.221-0.690
Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9570.214

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.402 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
  • Young ranked third with 3,161 FedExCup Regular Season points and 13th with a 0.957 Strokes Gained: Total average.
  • He ranked 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38% and 31st by breaking par 23.03% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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