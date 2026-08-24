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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes eagle at BMW Championship

Collin Morikawa reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes eagle at BMW Championship

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Collin Morikawa finished second at the 2024 TOUR Championship with a score of 26-under. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on claiming his first TOUR Championship title.

Latest odds for Morikawa at the TOUR Championship.

Morikawa's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1964-70-70-68-8
2024266-63-67-66-26
2023T661-64-73-72-11
2022T2166-69-65-73-8
2021T2670-73-68-72E

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 26-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Morikawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT468-65-67-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5271-69-71-72+3--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship369-66-64-61-20350.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1773-65-73-72+365.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2970-65-68-69-823.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-74-68+310.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.500

Morikawa's recent performances

  • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
  • Morikawa has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Morikawa has averaged 1.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3650.383
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.7980.698
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.009-0.332
Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0060.320
Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1601.070

Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa leads the TOUR with a 0.798 mark. He ranked 17th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
  • Morikawa has accumulated 2,229 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking sixth on TOUR with a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total average (ninth).

All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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