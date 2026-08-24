Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Collin Morikawa reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes eagle at BMW Championship
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Collin Morikawa finished second at the 2024 TOUR Championship with a score of 26-under. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on claiming his first TOUR Championship title.
Morikawa's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|2024
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-26
|2023
|T6
|61-64-73-72
|-11
|2022
|T21
|66-69-65-73
|-8
|2021
|T26
|70-73-68-72
|E
At the TOUR Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 26-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T52
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-66-64-61
|-20
|350.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|73-65-73-72
|+3
|65.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.365
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.798
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.009
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.006
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.160
|1.070
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa leads the TOUR with a 0.798 mark. He ranked 17th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
- Morikawa has accumulated 2,229 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking sixth on TOUR with a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total average (ninth).
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.