PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
21D AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 6 at BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 6 at BMW Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for ninth at -10 in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the TOUR Championship.

Fitzpatrick's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T967-68-71-68-10
2022T1564-71-67-70-11

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2865-72-69-71-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1270-67-69-69-5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-65-66-69-13133.750
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship464-66-67-64-19325.000
June 21, 2026U.S. Open2267-70-74-73+453.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open267-68-66-64-15300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3675-71-73-73+423.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1470-72-71-65-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5274-70-69-72+110.250

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1900.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.6970.401
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.4750.194
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1230.668
Average Strokes Gained: Total21.4851.318

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.697 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.475 ranked fourth on TOUR this season.
  • His 1.485 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked second on TOUR this season, while his 3,329 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked second.
  • Fitzpatrick's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.99% ranked seventh on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
21D AGO
Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21D AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21D AGO
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW