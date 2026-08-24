Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: TOUR Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.