Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 6 at BMW Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for ninth at -10 in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T9
|67-68-71-68
|-10
|2022
|T15
|64-71-67-70
|-11
At the TOUR Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|65-72-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|133.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-66-67-64
|-19
|325.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|22
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|53.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|23.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.190
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.697
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.475
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.123
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.485
|1.318
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.697 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.475 ranked fourth on TOUR this season.
- His 1.485 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked second on TOUR this season, while his 3,329 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked second.
- Fitzpatrick's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.99% ranked seventh on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.