Ryan Gerard betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Ryan Gerard hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship
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Ryan Gerard will compete at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30 in the 2026 TOUR Championship. The tournament features a $40 million purse with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood looking to repeat after his 18-under victory last year.
At the TOUR Championship
- Gerard has not competed in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|63-69-69-67
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|400.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|64-67-68-72
|-9
|70.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.245
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.348
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.154
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.354
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.793
|0.686
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.348 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
- Gerard's overall performance this season resulted in a 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total average, ranking him 23rd on TOUR. He accumulated 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 16th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.