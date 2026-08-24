PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
21D AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship

Ryan Gerard hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ryan Gerard will compete at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30 in the 2026 TOUR Championship. The tournament features a $40 million purse with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood looking to repeat after his 18-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Gerard at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • Gerard has not competed in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1670-66-69-69-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2470-70-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT863-69-69-67-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT967-67-69-72-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-67-68-71-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4468-68-70-65-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday267-69-72-68-12400.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2450.383
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.348-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1540.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3540.326
Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7930.686

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.348 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
  • Gerard's overall performance this season resulted in a 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total average, ranking him 23rd on TOUR. He accumulated 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 16th in the standings.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
21D AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21D AGO
Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21D AGO
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW