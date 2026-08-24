Ryan Gerard betting profile: TOUR Championship

Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.348 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.