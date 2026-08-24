Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship

Scheffler leads the TOUR with 4,123 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.263 average this season.

He ranks first in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 72.52% and leads the TOUR in Par Breakers at 27.40%. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 ranks eighth.

Scheffler ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.631) and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.421). His driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.