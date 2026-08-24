Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship
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Scottie Scheffler won the TOUR Championship in 2024 and will tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 looking to defend his title. He enters the 2026 TOUR Championship having finished tied for fourth in 2025.
Scheffler's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|2024
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-30
|2023
|T6
|71-65-73-70
|-11
|2022
|T2
|65-66-66-73
|-20
|2021
|T22
|67-72-68-71
|-3
At the TOUR Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 30-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T12
|72-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|68-61-68-66
|-17
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|2
|65-70-64-63
|-22
|300.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T4
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|312.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|P2
|64-60-67-68
|-21
|400.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|72-68-69-71
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|66-63-65-65
|-25
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.631
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.605
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.421
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.606
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.263
|1.799
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR with 4,123 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.263 average this season.
- He ranks first in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 72.52% and leads the TOUR in Par Breakers at 27.40%. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 ranks eighth.
- Scheffler ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.631) and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.421). His driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Scheffler ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.606) and 12th in Putts Per Round (28.23). He also leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.36%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.