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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

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Scottie Scheffler won the TOUR Championship in 2024 and will tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 looking to defend his title. He enters the 2026 TOUR Championship having finished tied for fourth in 2025.

Latest odds for Scheffler at the TOUR Championship.

Scheffler's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T463-69-66-68-14
2024165-66-66-67-30
2023T671-65-73-70-11
2022T265-66-66-73-20
2021T2267-72-68-71-3

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 30-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Scheffler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1272-65-68-68-7--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship168-61-68-66-17--
July 26, 20263M Open265-70-64-63-22300.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT468-68-70-67-7312.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipP264-60-67-68-21400.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT472-68-69-71E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-68-71-4100.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson366-63-65-65-25190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.000

Scheffler's recent performances

  • Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Scheffler has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scheffler has averaged 1.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6310.395
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6050.482
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4210.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6060.732
Average Strokes Gained: Total12.2631.799

Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scheffler leads the TOUR with 4,123 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.263 average this season.
  • He ranks first in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 72.52% and leads the TOUR in Par Breakers at 27.40%. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 ranks eighth.
  • Scheffler ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.631) and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.421). His driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Scheffler ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.606) and 12th in Putts Per Round (28.23). He also leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.36%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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