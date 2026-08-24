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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

J.J. Spaun reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

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J.J. Spaun finished T25 at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 for the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Spaun at the TOUR Championship.

Spaun's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2568-71-71-66-4

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of four-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Spaun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2264-66-72-73-5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3471-69-67-72-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-67-70-72-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-67-73-69-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4468-70-67-72-310.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT766-65-68-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1267-77-68-72-4100.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT664-68-68-70-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+6--

Spaun's recent performances

  • Spaun has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Spaun has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spaun has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2630.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.545-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1690.231
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.349-0.232
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6280.172

Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
  • Spaun earned 1,387 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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