J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship
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J.J. Spaun reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship
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J.J. Spaun finished T25 at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 for the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Spaun's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
At the TOUR Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of four-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T22
|64-66-72-73
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|71-69-67-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-67-70-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-67-73-69
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|68-70-67-72
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|66-65-68-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|67-77-68-72
|-4
|100.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.263
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.545
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.169
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.349
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.628
|0.172
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Spaun earned 1,387 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.