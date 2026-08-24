J.J. Spaun betting profile: TOUR Championship

Spaun has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.