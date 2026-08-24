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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

Tom Kim's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

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Tom Kim finished tied for 20th at six-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at the TOUR Championship.

Kim's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2067-70-72-67-6

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of six-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2872-69-68-68-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1269-72-63-71-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT565-67-63-70-15105.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-69-67-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open165-66-68-64-17500.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4667-68-69-71-99.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.750

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He won the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0220.098
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.6450.541
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.1990.111
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0330.335
Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8561.085

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.645 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
  • Kim accumulated 1,244 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.92% ranked sixth.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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