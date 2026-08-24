Tom Kim betting profile: TOUR Championship

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.645 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.