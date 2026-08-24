Tom Kim betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Tom Kim's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
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Tom Kim finished tied for 20th at six-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Kim's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|67-70-72-67
|-6
At the TOUR Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of six-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|72-69-68-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-72-63-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|65-67-63-70
|-15
|105.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|65-66-68-64
|-17
|500.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|9.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.750
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.022
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.645
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.199
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.033
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.856
|1.085
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.645 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Kim accumulated 1,244 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.92% ranked sixth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.