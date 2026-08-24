Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship

Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.468 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.