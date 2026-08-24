Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Viktor Hovland's 123-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at BMW Championship
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Viktor Hovland finished 12th at -11 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Hovland's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|2024
|T12
|69-71-65-66
|-15
|2023
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|2022
|T15
|71-68-67-65
|-11
|2021
|T5
|66-68-70-65
|-14
At the TOUR Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 27-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T33
|71-63-72-72
|-2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|68-64-72-72
|-4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-61-64-69
|-21
|700.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|68-69-64-65
|-14
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|69-73-69-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|75-71-72-66
|-4
|18.023
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he won with a score of 21-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.015
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.468
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.145
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.094
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.723
|1.096
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.468 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
- Hovland sits 23rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,340 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.