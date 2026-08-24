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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland's 123-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland's 123-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at BMW Championship

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Viktor Hovland finished 12th at -11 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Hovland at the TOUR Championship.

Hovland's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20251268-71-67-63-11
2024T1269-71-65-66-15
2023168-64-66-63-27
2022T1571-68-67-65-11
2021T566-68-70-65-14

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 27-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hovland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3371-63-72-72-2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1968-64-72-72-4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1368-70-69-64-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship165-61-64-69-21700.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-69+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open368-69-64-65-14190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3169-73-69-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023

Hovland's recent performances

  • Hovland has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he won with a score of 21-under.
  • Hovland has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hovland has averaged 1.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0150.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4680.413
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1450.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.0940.299
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7231.096

Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.468 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
  • Hovland sits 23rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,340 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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