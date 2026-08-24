Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Hideki Matsuyama's 139-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at BMW Championship
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Hideki Matsuyama finished 29th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|2024
|T9
|70-70-68-67
|-16
|2022
|T11
|70-66-63-70
|-13
|2021
|T26
|77-65-69-70
|E
At the TOUR Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished 29th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|72-68-70-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|65-69-66-66
|-14
|80.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-68-68-64
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|70-65-65-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|72-67-67-70
|-4
|90.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-67-66-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.027
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.491
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.351
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.018
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.834
|1.766
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.491 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Matsuyama ranked 20th on TOUR this season with 1,399 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted a 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total average (20th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.