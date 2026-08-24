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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama's 139-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama's 139-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at BMW Championship

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Hideki Matsuyama finished 29th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at the TOUR Championship.

Matsuyama's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20252969-69-76-69+3
2024T970-70-68-67-16
2022T1170-66-63-70-13
2021T2677-65-69-70E

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished 29th after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2872-68-70-67-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT766-70-67-71-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT765-69-66-66-1480.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT567-68-68-64-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT370-65-65-64-20133.750
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1472-67-67-70-490.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-67-66-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.333

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged 1.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0270.531
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4910.852
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3510.409
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.018-0.025
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8341.766

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.491 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
  • Matsuyama ranked 20th on TOUR this season with 1,399 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted a 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total average (20th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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