Min Woo Lee betting profile: TOUR Championship

Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.045 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.