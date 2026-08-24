Min Woo Lee betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Min Woo Lee drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship
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Min Woo Lee will compete at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30 in the 2026 TOUR Championship. The tournament features a $40 million purse with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood looking to repeat after his 18-under victory in 2025.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Lee's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T47
|69-72-70-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|67-71-75-71
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|66-66-66-67
|-15
|300.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-73-69-66
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.405
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.045
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.254
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.021
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.726
|-0.164
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.045 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Lee's overall performance this season reflected strong play, with a 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total mark that ranked 26th on TOUR and earned him 1,470 FedExCup Regular Season points (17th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.