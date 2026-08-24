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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

Min Woo Lee drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

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Min Woo Lee will compete at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30 in the 2026 TOUR Championship. The tournament features a $40 million purse with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood looking to repeat after his 18-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Lee at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • This is Lee's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4769-72-70-71+2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5567-71-75-71+4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-71-71-70+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open266-66-66-67-15300.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-73-69-66-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
  • Lee has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.405-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.045-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2540.128
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.021-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Total260.726-0.164

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.045 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
  • Lee's overall performance this season reflected strong play, with a 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total mark that ranked 26th on TOUR and earned him 1,470 FedExCup Regular Season points (17th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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