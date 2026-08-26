'The Showdown presented by DraftKings' returns at TOUR Championship
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Creator-led, closest-to-the-pin competition brings golf creators and celebrities to East Lake
Creator-led, closest-to-the-pin competition brings golf creators and celebrities to East Lake
ATLANTA — PGA TOUR Studios today announced "The Showdown at TOUR Championship presented by DraftKings," a creator-led closest-to-the-pin elimination challenge held on the iconic par-3 15th hole at East Lake Golf Club ahead of the TOUR Championship. The competition features a $50,000 donation from DraftKings SERVES, the company’s corporate social responsibility program dedicated to strengthening local communities, to the winning creator’s charity of choice.
Captured on Tuesday, the post-produced competition features some of golf's most recognizable creators alongside celebrities and athletes, all competing in a single-shot elimination format with a "reverse mulligan" twist familiar to YouTube golf audiences.
"The Showdown at TOUR Championship" will premiere Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and PGA TOUR FAST channels, with additional distribution support from DraftKings.
“The response to the first edition of 'The Showdown' reinforced the appetite among fans for creative, personality-driven programs that complement our traditional competition,” said Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios. “We’re excited to build on that momentum at East Lake by bringing golf creators, athletes and entertainers together again, giving fans another way to connect with the TOUR.”
The competition field includes James Dvorak (Handshake Bets), Jake Adams (Country Club Adjacent), Frankie Borrelli and Trent Ryan (Barstool’s Foreplay), Cheddy (Freezertarps), Gabi Powel, Hannah Rae, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, TyKo (Handshake Bets) and Katt Williams, with Aaron Chewning (St. Andre Golf) serving as host.
As part of the competition, DraftKings SERVES will donate $50,000 to a charity selected by the winning creator, reinforcing a shared commitment between the TOUR and DraftKings to community impact. The charitable element will be integrated throughout the content, ensuring the cause remains central to the competition narrative.
“'The Showdown' is a fun and engaging way to raise money and awareness for organizations doing meaningful work,” said Sabrina Macias, senior vice president, global communications and CSR at DraftKings. “DraftKings is committed to strengthening communities, so we are thrilled to work alongside the PGA TOUR once again to provide meaningful support for an organization making a difference and produce an engaging piece of content that we know fans will enjoy.”
The second edition of "The Showdown" follows its debut at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year, which generated more than 600,000 views on YouTube. Building on that momentum, the series reflects the TOUR's continued focus on delivering innovative, fan-first content that complements competition and connects with emerging audiences through the growing creator golf ecosystem. By bringing together established golf creators, entertainers and athletes in a fast-paced, personality-driven format, "The Showdown at TOUR Championship presented by DraftKings" offers fans a new way to engage with the game beyond tournament play.