'The Showdown presented by DraftKings' returns at TOUR Championship

The second edition of "The Showdown" follows its debut at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year, which generated more than 600,000 views on YouTube. Building on that momentum, the series reflects the TOUR's continued focus on delivering innovative, fan-first content that complements competition and connects with emerging audiences through the growing creator golf ecosystem. By bringing together established golf creators, entertainers and athletes in a fast-paced, personality-driven format, "The Showdown at TOUR Championship presented by DraftKings" offers fans a new way to engage with the game beyond tournament play.