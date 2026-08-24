Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship

McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.0 yards ranked second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.367 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.