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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from 103 yards for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from 103 yards for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

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Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2022 and finished tied for 23rd in his most recent appearance last year. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on reclaiming the title in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for McIlroy at the TOUR Championship.

McIlroy's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2366-67-71-70-6
2024T969-69-68-66-16
2023470-67-71-65-14
2022167-67-63-66-21
2021T1468-66-74-67-7

At the TOUR Championship

  • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
  • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 21-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

McIlroy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship364-69-65-69-13--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship6674-70-72-72+8--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4072-67-69-71-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT765-66-73-64-1287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-74-71-68-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT774-67-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1970-67-75-67-551.800
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament167-65-73-71-12750.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-71-72-71E16.125

McIlroy's recent performances

  • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he won with a score of 12-under.
  • McIlroy has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McIlroy has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7270.493
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.367-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.059-0.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2420.442
Average Strokes Gained: Total31.3940.760

McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.0 yards ranked second on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.367 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
  • McIlroy ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,738 points and third in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.394 average.

All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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