Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from 103 yards for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
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Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2022 and finished tied for 23rd in his most recent appearance last year. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on reclaiming the title in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
McIlroy's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|2024
|T9
|69-69-68-66
|-16
|2023
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-14
|2022
|1
|67-67-63-66
|-21
|2021
|T14
|68-66-74-67
|-7
At the TOUR Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 21-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|3
|64-69-65-69
|-13
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|74-70-72-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|72-67-69-71
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|65-66-73-64
|-12
|87.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-74-71-68
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|74-67-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|51.800
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he won with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.727
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.367
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.059
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.242
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.394
|0.760
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.0 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.367 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
- McIlroy ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,738 points and third in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.394 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.