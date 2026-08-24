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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship

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Tommy Fleetwood returns as defending champion to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30, 2026. Fleetwood won the tournament last year with a score of 18-under.

Latest odds for Fleetwood at the TOUR Championship.

Fleetwood's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025164-63-67-68-18
20242070-67-71-67-10
2023T671-70-65-66-11

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fleetwood's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4769-69-74-70+2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT766-68-68-72-6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT469-67-69-68-7312.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-70-66-68-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-64-70-65-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1170-71-70-71+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1167-65-67-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT467-73-70-68-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT567-67-70-69-11266.667

Fleetwood's recent performances

  • Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 7-under.
  • Fleetwood has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fleetwood has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3580.044
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2880.250
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5260.402
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.045-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2180.536

Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.358 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.288 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Fleetwood excelled around the greens this season with a 0.526 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked second on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
  • Fleetwood ranked ninth with 2,046 FedExCup Regular Season points and fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.86%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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