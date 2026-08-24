Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Tommy Fleetwood hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship
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Tommy Fleetwood returns as defending champion to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30, 2026. Fleetwood won the tournament last year with a score of 18-under.
Fleetwood's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|2024
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-10
|2023
|T6
|71-70-65-66
|-11
At the TOUR Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T47
|69-69-74-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|66-68-68-72
|-6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T4
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|312.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-70-66-68
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-64-70-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|67-65-67-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|67-73-70-68
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 7-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.358
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.288
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.526
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.045
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.218
|0.536
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.358 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.288 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fleetwood excelled around the greens this season with a 0.526 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
- Fleetwood ranked ninth with 2,046 FedExCup Regular Season points and fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.86%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.