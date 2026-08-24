Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship

Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 7-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.