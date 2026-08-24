Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Ludvig Åberg makes birdie on No. 10 at BMW Championship
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Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 21st at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Åberg's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|2024
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-12
At the TOUR Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 16th at 12-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|66-70-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|68-65-74-67
|-6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|71-66-67-71
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|69-72-76-66
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|71-78-69-75
|+5
|21.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top twenty seven times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.430
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.471
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.140
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.177
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.218
|0.190
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.430 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg has sported a 0.471 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
- Åberg ranks sixth overall with a 1.218 Strokes Gained: Total average and ranks seventh by breaking par 24.37% of the time. He has earned 1,929 FedExCup Regular Season points (10th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.