Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship

Åberg has finished in the top twenty seven times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.