Ryan Fox betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Ryan Fox's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship
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Ryan Fox will compete in the TOUR Championship for the first time in recent memory when play begins at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30. This year's event features a $40 million purse, with Tommy Fleetwood defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Fox's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T47
|71-69-71-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|73-73-72-67
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|1
|72-68-62-68
|-10
|750.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-71-71-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-73-74-68
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of ten-under.
- Fox has won once in his last ten starts.
- Fox has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.121
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.090
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.004
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.038
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.168
|-0.914
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- Fox accumulated 1,342 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.24% ranked 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.