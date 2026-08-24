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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship

Ryan Fox's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship

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Ryan Fox will compete in the TOUR Championship for the first time in recent memory when play begins at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30. This year's event features a $40 million purse, with Tommy Fleetwood defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Fox at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • This is Fox's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4771-69-71-71+2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5873-73-72-67+5--
July 19, 2026The Open Championship172-68-62-68-10750.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-65-69-70-524.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-71-71-67E6.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-73-74-68+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of ten-under.
  • Fox has won once in his last ten starts.
  • Fox has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged -0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.121-0.318
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.090-0.077
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.004-0.159
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.038-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Total800.168-0.914

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
  • Fox accumulated 1,342 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.24% ranked 139th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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