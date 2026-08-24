Ryan Fox betting profile: TOUR Championship

Fox has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of ten-under.

Fox has won once in his last ten starts.

Fox has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.